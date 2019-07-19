SAMMY HAGAR - Rock & Roll Road Trip Sneak Peek Video With KENNY ARONOFF, JASON BONHAM, SHEILA E.

Available for streaming below is a sneak peek from the next episode of Sammy Hagar's Rock & Roll Road Trip.

"This Sunday, get ready for a jam session like no other as Sammy hosts a special drummer episode featuring Kenny Aronoff, Jason Bonham and Sheila E. See what happens when the folks in the back are put in front of the camera for an interview and a drum off unlike anything before seen on the show."

Find the Rock & Roll Road Trip program schedule at AXS.tv.