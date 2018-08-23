SAMMY HAGAR's Fractured Rock & Roll Photos Episode #17: "Pre-VOA Sammy Hagar Band"; Video

In episode #17 of Sammy's Fractured Rock & Roll Photos, Sammy Hagar revisits his early band lineup before the VOA album and the breakout success of "I Can't Drive 55". Dedicated to the memory of Chuck Ruff (1951-2011), also known for his iconic work on Edgar Winter Group's "Frankenstein".

Sammy Hagar may have been running from the law in his 1984 music video, "I Can't Drive 55", but when the Fontana Police Department reached out, the Red Rocker himself agreed to work alongside the law for the most epic lip sync challenge.