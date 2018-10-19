SAMMY HAGAR's Fractured Rock & Roll Photos Episode #19: "1990 Cabo Wabo Catina Opening"; Video

Following last weekend's annual Birthday Bash, Sammy Hagar revisits the day before Cabo Wabo Cantina opened in 1990. Sammy reminisces on the ups and downs from opening the cantina and his surprising struggle with being in front of the camera.

Watch episode #19 of Sammy's Fractured Rock & Roll Photos below:

Cabo Wabo Cantina, the Mexican restaurant chain started by Sammy Hagar, plans to open its first East Coast outpost in Times Square, New York, reports Nicholas Rizzi of Commercial Observer.

The eatery inked a 10-year lease for 8,300 square feet inside 725 Eighth Avenue between West 45th and West 46th Streets. The asking rent for the space was $400 per square foot and Cabo Wabo plans to open in spring 2019. Cabo Wabo is taking all five levels of the building.

