SAMMY HAGAR's Fractured Rock & Roll Photos Episode #20: "Fracture"; Video

In this special edition of Sammy Hagar's Fractured Rock & Roll Photos, Sammy takes a rare break from Rock & Roll and focuses on the Fractured with an epic wrist fracture story from his youth. Watch below:

Hagar recently released a recap video for his High Tide Beach Party & Car Show, which took place in Huntington Beach, California on Saturday, October 6th and included special guests Joe Satriani, Vince Neil, REO Speedwagon, and more. Watch below: