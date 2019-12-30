SAMMY HAGAR's French Chateau Available To Lease For $30,000 A Month; Photo Gallery

Sammy Hagar will continue to seek a buyer for his Lake Arrrowhead estate into the new year, reports Los Angeles Times. In the meantime, the French-inspired chateau is also available for lease at $30,000 a month - or just for weekends.

The sales price is $3.9 million, down from $5.25 million when the property was originally listed a few years back. Public records show Hagar bought the property roughly a decade ago for $2.3 million.

The waterfront house, built in 2009, features beamed ceilings, a two-island kitchen, a formal dining room, a family room and a living room anchored by a limestone fireplace. The 6,557 square feet of living space also contains a wood-paneled game room, a wet bar and a soundproof music room.

Read more, and see a gallery of photos, at a href="https://www.latimes.com/business/real-estate/story/2019-12-30/rock-star-sammy-hagar-chills-out-and-offers-his-arrowhead-retreat-for-lease" target="_blank">Los Angeles Times.