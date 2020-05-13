SAMMY HAGAR's Rock & Roll Firsts; Video

Everyone remembers their first time... What was the first album you bought? What was the first concert you attended? Everyone has an answer to these questions, including Rock & Roll Road Trip's Sammy Hagar. Check out this new video from AXS TV:

On the next episode of AXS TV's Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, Sammy returns to Nashville to celebrate rock legend James Burton at an all-star bash. Backstage, he sits down with music legends Brian May of Queen, Joe Walsh, and recent Grammy-winner Tanya Tucker.

Premieres May 17 on AXS TV. Watch a preview below: