SAMMY HAGAR's Rock & Roll Firsts; Video
May 13, 2020, 38 minutes ago
Everyone remembers their first time... What was the first album you bought? What was the first concert you attended? Everyone has an answer to these questions, including Rock & Roll Road Trip's Sammy Hagar. Check out this new video from AXS TV:
On the next episode of AXS TV's Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, Sammy returns to Nashville to celebrate rock legend James Burton at an all-star bash. Backstage, he sits down with music legends Brian May of Queen, Joe Walsh, and recent Grammy-winner Tanya Tucker.
Premieres May 17 on AXS TV. Watch a preview below: