SAMMY HAGAR's Rock & Roll Road Trip - Deleted Scene With ZAKK WYLDE Streaming

Sammy Hagar has released a deleted scene from a recent episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip (AXS TV) featuring Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne). Watch below:

This Sunday, June 24th is the Season 3 finale of Sammy Hagar's Rock & Roll Road Trip (9 PM, Eastern / 6 PM Pacific) on AXS TV. The episode, entitled Red Til I’m (Not) Dead, features Eddie Money, Chad Kroeger, Toby Keith, Darryl McDaniels, Bob Weir and more.

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar is produced in-house by AXS TV. Sammy Hagar, Tom Consolo, Evan Haiman and Kari Hagar all serve as executive producers and the series is produced by Stephen Stormer.

Sammy has a big announcement coming next Monday, June 25th. He has released this short teaser video: