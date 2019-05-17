SAMMY HAGAR's Rock & Roll Road Trip - Sneak Peek Video For This Sunday's New Episode Featuring RICK SPRINGFIELD

In this sneak peek for this Sunday's new episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, Sammy meets up with Rick Springfield and takes a drive along the coast. The two legends hit Rick’s studio to play the song they both made famous, "I’ve Done Everything For You".

Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar, presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL is produced in-house by AXS TV. Tom Consolo, Evan Haiman, Kari Hagar, and Sammy Hagar all serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Stephen Stormer.

Upcoming Season 4 episodes:

May

19 - "Rick & Roll Trip" with Rick Springfield

June

2 - "Rocker Went Down To Georgia" with Charlie Daniels

9 - "48 Can't Drive 55" with Jimmie Johnson & Rick Hendrick

16 - "One Bourbon, One Santo, One Beer" with George Thorogood

23 - "Studio to Stage" with The Circle

30 - "Rock & Roll Beach Party" at High Tide Music Festival & Car Show

July

7 - "Tool'n Around In Flavortown" with Guy Fieri and Maynard Keenan

14 - "Guitar Legends 2" with Robby Krieger and Joe Bonamassa

21 - "Best Seat In The House" with Kenny Aronoff, Jason Bonham, Sheila E, and Michael Anthony

28 - TBD with Duff McKagan