SAMMY HAGAR's Rock & Roll Road Trip – TOBY KEITH Talks About “Red Solo Cup” In Deleted Scene

Sammy Hagar’s Rock & Roll Road Trip is back for Season 2, which began on March 5th an AXS TV. Episode 2 featured country legend Toby Keith. In a deleted scene from the episode, Keith and Hagar talk about how the tune “Red Solo Cup” came to Keith after folks in Nashville were afraid of recording it.

Season 2 will follow Sammy as he travels the US to interview and jam with legendary artists including John Mellencamp, John Mayer, James Hetfield, Mick Fleetwood, Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick), Joe Satriani, Melissa Etheridge, Pat Monahan (Train), Toby Keith and more. Join Sammy again this season on AXS.TV as he journeys through San Francisco, Chicago, Maui, and many more cities in between!

“With season two of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, we give viewers the ultimate backstage pass as more of music’s biggest names open up about their lives, legacies, and passions outside of the industry. From classic rock to country, there is truly something here for everyone to enjoy - making this a must-see event for all true music enthusiasts and we’re thrilled to be partnering again with Mercury Insurance as sponsor of the popular series.” - Michele M. Dix, AXS TV’s senior vice president, programming and development.

Visit here for the Season 2 schedule.