SAMMY HAGAR - Sammy's Fractured Rock & Roll Photos Episode #11 (Car Stories) - 1972 Ferrari Daytona

March 2, 2018, 21 minutes ago

news sammy hagar hard rock

SAMMY HAGAR - Sammy's Fractured Rock & Roll Photos Episode #11 (Car Stories) - 1972 Ferrari Daytona

Sammy Hagar’s Fractured Rock & Roll Photos is back with episode #11.

Sammy takes a detour from Fractured "Photos" to bring you into the garage for an in-depth look at his "Car Stories." In this episode, join Sammy as he shares the story of how he got his hands on his 1972 Ferrari Daytona!

In live news, Sammy Hagar will return to the stage with The Circle on March 30th at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, MN. To view his complete tour schedule, click here.

 

Featured Audio

JUDAS PRIEST - "Firepower" (Epic)

JUDAS PRIEST - "Firepower" (Epic)

Featured Video

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Premier "Losing My Humanity"

KOBRA AND THE LOTUS Premier "Losing My Humanity"

Latest Reviews