SAMMY HAGAR - Sammy’s Fractured Rock & Roll Photos #13: Opening For BOSTON (Video)

Sammy Hagar is back with an all new edition of Fractured Photos. See the video below.

"Throwback to early in the career with Sammy reflecting on some good memories opening for Boston in 1978 and rocking red vinyl stretched pants!"

In this deleted scenes video from Sammy Hagar’s Rock & Roll Road Trip, Sammy asks Bob Weir to share one of his all-time favorite memories from performing at The Fillmore in San Francisco. Bob's answer is a must view!

Hagar cruises across the country for even more candid conversations and unforgettable jam sessions with some of music's biggest names in season three of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, presented by Mercury Insurance. Upcoming episodes feature an eclectic array of guest appearances including Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl, The Who icon Roger Daltrey, heavy metal pioneer Rob Halford; classic rock hit makers Foreigner, Canadian alt-rockers Nickelback and more.

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar is produced in-house by AXS TV. Sammy Hagar, Tom Consolo, Evan Haiman and Kari Hagar all serve as executive producers and the series is produced by Stephen Stormer.