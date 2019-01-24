SAMMY HAGAR, SLASH, JOE SATRIANI Among Guests On Former EAGLES Guitarist DON FELDER's New Solo Album; Title Track Streaming

Former Eagles guitarist, Don Felder, will release his new solo album, American Rock ‘N’ Roll, on April 5th via BMG. Guests on the upcoming album include Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash and Mick Fleetwood (Fleetwood Mac), as well as Sammy Hagar (pictured above), Joe Satriani, and Chad Smith (essentially reuniting three-quarters of Chickenfoot).

Slash plays on the title track, which is available for streaming below. “Rock You” is a duet with Sammy Hagar that features Joe Satriani on guitar.

Felder tells Rolling Stone: “I wanted to bring in as many people as possible to share the experience with me,” he says. “I knew it should be bright, cheery and fun or it wouldn’t be worth doing. It should be a labor of love, not a labor of work.”

Read more about the album at Rolling Stone.