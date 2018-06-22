SAMMY HAGAR - Sneak Peek Video Posted For This Sunday's Rock & Roll Road Trip Season Finale

This Sunday, June 24th is the Season 3 finale of Sammy Hagar's Rock & Roll Road Trip (9 PM, Eastern / 6 PM Pacific) on AXS TV. Join Sammy and an all-star lineup including Eddie Money, Chad Kroeger, Toby Keith, Darryl DMC McDaniels, Bob Weir, Vinnie Paul and Kenny Aronoff as they celebrate Sammy’s 70th birthday at the Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Watch a sneak peek video below:

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar is produced in-house by AXS TV. Sammy Hagar, Tom Consolo, Evan Haiman and Kari Hagar all serve as executive producers and the series is produced by Stephen Stormer.

Sammy has a big announcement coming next Monday, June 25th. He has released this short teaser video: