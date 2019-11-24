SAMMY HAGAR Talks Success As A Solo Artist, Joining VAN HALEN, Work Ethics In Grammy Museum Q&A; Video Available

On November 19th, The Grammy Museum welcomed Sammy Hagar for an in-depth conversation with moderator Scott Goldman, followed by a stripped down acoustic performance. Q&A footage from the evening can be viewed below.

California Rock News has posted a gallery of photos from the performance portion of the event, and have released video footage of Hagar performing the Van Halen song, "Right Now".

Watch the video below, and view the photo gallery at California Rock News.