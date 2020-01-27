SAMMY HAGAR Teases Summer 2020 Tour With WHITESNAKE And NIGHT RANGER

During an interview with People TV on January 24th prior to his appearance at the MusiCares Person Of The Year gala, former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar revealed that he and his band, The Circle - featuring Michael Anthony (bass), Vic Johnson (guitars) and Jason Bonham (drums) - will be hitting the road this summer with Whitesnake and Night Ranger on a 40 city tour. The official announcement is due to be made later today (January 27th). Go to the 1:27:00 mark in the video below to hear Hagar talk about the trek.

Hagar: "We have an announcement of a 39, 40-city tour coming up in July. The announcement's being made on Monday [January 27]. I'm very excited about that. I committed to a 39-city tour, which will end up being 45 or 50 shows. Whitesnake's on the tour with us, and Night Ranger. It's kind of classic rock. When you've got two singers like David Coverdale and my voice... we've got the same fans."

On November 19, 2019 The Grammy Museum welcomed Sammy Hagar for an in depth conversation with moderator Scott Goldman, followed by a stripped down acoustic performance.

California Rock News has posted a gallery of photos from the performance portion of the event, and have released video footage of Hagar performing the Van Halen song, "Right Now".

Watch the video below, and view the photo gallery at California Rock News.