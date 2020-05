From hanging in Waco with Uncle Ted, to sharing to the stage in California with Rob Thomas, to strutting down the strip with Shaquille O'Neal! Here's all of Sammy Hagar's favorite moments from season 5 of Rock & Roll Road Trip... so far!

Look for a new episode on AXS TV on Sunday, May 31st with Gary Cherone and Nuno Bettencourt from Extreme.