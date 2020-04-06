SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Cover THE WHO Classic "Won't Get Fooled Again" In Lockdown Sessions #2; Video

Another week in lockdown for COVID-19 and Sammy Hagar & The Circle still need to get their jam on. Watch them cover The Who's iconic song, "Won't Get Fooled Again", below:

Sammy Hagar & The Circle - featuring Hagar alongside drummer Jason Bonham, bassist Michael Anthony and guitarist Vic Johnson - recorded a new song dubbed "Funky Feng Shui" while in COVID-19 lockdown. The track was put together from four separate locations, with the band members' smartphones providing a link between them. Check it out below: