SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Cover VAN HALEN's "Good Enough" In Lockdown Sessions #3; Video

One more week in COVID-19 lockdown and Sammy & The Circle continue to get their jam on. This week it's the Van Hagar classic "Good Enough" that the Circle was thinking of including in the set list for the next tour. What do you think? Stay Healthy. Stay Home. Stay Tuned.

Pack your bags, fill up your tank, and set your DVR! Sammy Hagar is back for an all-new season of Rock & Roll Road Trip premiering Sunday, April 19 at 8:30 Eastern / 7:30 Central. The season features six all-new episodes, featuring some of sports biggest starts, '80s rock icons, music legends, and some of the biggest names in country and pop music.

AXS TV will kick off the season with a stop in Sin City to down with Shaquille O’Neal at the Laker great’s Big Chicken restaurant and Def Leppard during their residency at Planet Hollywood. Then, they’ll head to Sammy’s hometown to catch up with Rob Thomas, hop on a four-wheeler for an archery lesson with the Motor City Madman, Ted Nugent, meet up with the superstar country duo Big & Rich, and more.

Other guests this season include Queen guitarist Brian May, multi-talented guitar virtuoso Joe Walsh, Grammy-winning country artist Tanya Tucker, heavy metal mainstays Extreme, and former Van Halen frontman Gary Cherone. The series will return later in the year with six additional all-new episodes, once production can safely commence again, but until then set your DVR for the season premiere Sunday, April 19 at 8:30/7:30c.

In the Rock & Roll Road Trip preview clip below, Hagar takes Las Vegas with Def Leppard. The complete show will be broadcast on Sunday, April 19th. Check local listings.