SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Debut "Affirmation" Music Video
May 29, 2019, 17 minutes ago
Sammy Hagar & The Circle have released a video for "Affirmation", featured on the band’s debut album of original material, Space Between. Watch below. Space Between is available via BMG, and can be ordered here.
Space Between tracklisting:
"Devil Came to Philly"
"Full Circle Jam [Chump Change]"
"Can't Hang"
"Wide Open Space"
"Free Man"
"Bottom Line"
"No Worries"
"Trust Fund Baby"
"Affirmation"
"Hey Hey [Without Greed]"
"Affirmation" video:
"Can't Hang" video:
"Trust Fund Baby" video:
Tour dates:
May
30 - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT (with Night Ranger)
31 - Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts - Vienna, VA (with Night Ranger)
June
4 - Artpark - Lewiston, NY (with Night Ranger)
5 - Highmark Stadium - Pittsburgh, PA (with Night Ranger)
7 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL (with Vince Neil)
(Photo - Leah Steiger)