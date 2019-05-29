SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Debut "Affirmation" Music Video

Sammy Hagar & The Circle have released a video for "Affirmation", featured on the band’s debut album of original material, Space Between. Watch below. Space Between is available via BMG, and can be ordered here.

Space Between tracklisting:

"Devil Came to Philly"

"Full Circle Jam [Chump Change]"

"Can't Hang"

"Wide Open Space"

"Free Man"

"Bottom Line"

"No Worries"

"Trust Fund Baby"

"Affirmation"

"Hey Hey [Without Greed]"

"Affirmation" video:

"Can't Hang" video:

"Trust Fund Baby" video:

Tour dates:

May

30 - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT (with Night Ranger)

31 - Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts - Vienna, VA (with Night Ranger)

June

4 - Artpark - Lewiston, NY (with Night Ranger)

5 - Highmark Stadium - Pittsburgh, PA (with Night Ranger)

7 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL (with Vince Neil)

(Photo - Leah Steiger)