SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Launch North American Tour In Reno; Setlist, Video

Sammy Hagar & The Circle, comprised of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, launched their North American tour on April 19th at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada. Fan-filmed video from the show can be seen below.

Setlist:

“Trust Fund Baby”

“There’s Only One Way To Rock”

“Three Lock Box”

“Poundcake”

“I Can’t Drive 55”

“Can’t Hang”

“The Seventh Seal”

“Finish What Ya Started”

“Right Now”

“Devil Came To Philly”

“Full Circle Jam (Chump Change)”

“Rock Candy”

“Why Can’t This Be Love”

“Rock And Roll”

“Heavy Metal”

“Mas Mezquila”

Encore:

“Eagles Fly”

“When It’s Love”

“Affirmation”

Tour dates:

April

22 - Warnors Theatre - Fresno, CA

23 - Rabobank Theatre - Bakersfield, CA

26 - Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheatre - Laughlin, NV

27 - Route 66 Casino - Albuquerque, NM

30 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

May

1 - Smart Financial Centre - Sugar Land, TX

3 - Winstar Casino - Thackerville, OK

4 - Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino - Tulsa, OK

17 - Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater - Prior Lake, MN

18 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Maryland Heights, MO (with Vince Neil)

20 - Rose Music Center at The Heights - Huber Heights, OH (with Vince Neil)

22 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI (with Night Ranger)

23 - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn - Indianapolis, IN (with Night Ranger)

25 - XCite Center at Parx Casino - Bensalem, PA

26 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH (with Night Ranger)

28 - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA (with Night Ranger)

30 - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT (with Night Ranger)

31 - Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts - Vienna, VA (with Night Ranger)

June

4 - Artpark - Lewiston, NY (with Night Ranger)

5 - Highmark Stadium - Pittsburgh, PA (with Night Ranger)

7 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL (with Vince Neil)

Sammy Hagar & The Circle's debut album of original material, Space Between, can be pre-ordered here and will be released on May 10th through BMG.

Space Between tracklisting:

"Devil Came to Philly"

"Full Circle Jam [Chump Change]"

"Can't Hang"

"Wide Open Space"

"Free Man"

"Bottom Line"

"No Worries"

"Trust Fund Baby"

"Affirmation"

"Hey Hey [Without Greed]"

"Can't Hang" video:

"Trust Fund Baby" video:

"Trust Fund Baby" lyric video:

(Photo - Leah Steiger)