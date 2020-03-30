SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE - New Song "Funky Feng Shui" Recorded In Coronavirus Lockdown Available

Sammy Hagar and his band The Circle - featuring drummer Jason Bonham, bassist Michael Anthony and guitarist Vic Johnson - have recorded a new song dubbed "Funky Feng Shui" while in Coronavirus lockdown. The track was put together from four separate locations, with the band members' smartphones providing a link between them. Check it out below.

Hagar recently released an important video message to Redheads in Chile and Brazil (see below).

The upcoming Sammy Hagar & The Circle shows in South America have been cancelled, due to the escalation of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The decision has been made along with the local promoters in order to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis.

If you have any questions regarding refunds contact the local promoter or any of their authorized point of sales where you purchased your ticket(s).