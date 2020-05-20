SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Officially Cancel Summer 2020 US Tour

Back in January it was announced that Sammy Hagar & The Circle, comprised of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, were joining forces with Whitesnake and Night Ranger, for a 30-city US tour due to kick off in July. As expected, the tour has been cancelled due to the ongong COVID-19 pandemic; Hagar made it official via social media with the following statement:

"The Sammy Hagar & The Circle Summer 2020 Tour has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We want our fans to know that ticket holders will be emailed directly from the ticketing company with their refund options, including a full refund, so please look out for their communication in the coming days.

We're disappointed that the current situation has forced us to make this call but our top priority is the health and safety of our entire circle which extends from the band to our touring family to the venue staff at every show and especially to our fans.

We can’t wait for the day when we’re safely on the other side of this and can hit the stage and celebrate with you again. Until then, stay safe and we’ll do our best to continue entertaining you with our Lockdown Sessions!"

Sammy Hagar & The Circle cancelled their South American tour, which was supposed to take place in March, due to the Coronavirus crisis.

Sammy & The Circle have released their latest Lockdown Sessions video, this time covering Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth". Watch below.

Says Hagar: "OK folks here you go... 'For What It’s Worth'! Buffalo Springfield had so much talent in one band. This song is one of our favorites. We really had a blast doing this one and experimenting with visual overdubs."

Everyone remembers their first time... What was the first album you bought? What was the first concert you attended? Everyone has an answer to these questions, including Rock & Roll Road Trip's Sammy Hagar. Check out this video from AXS TV: