SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Perform "Affirmation" At iHeartRadio Icons; Video
June 20, 2019, an hour ago
Last month, Sammy Hagar & The Circle celebrated their debut studio album, Space Between, with an exclusive performance at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, California. Watch the band perform the album cut, "Affirmation", below:
Previously posted videos of the band performing the Van Halen song "Right Here", and Hagar's "I Can't Drive 55", can be seen below:
Sammy Hagar & The Circle’s debut album of original material, Space Between, is available via BMG, and can be ordered here.
Space Between tracklisting:
"Devil Came to Philly"
"Full Circle Jam [Chump Change]"
"Can't Hang"
"Wide Open Space"
"Free Man"
"Bottom Line"
"No Worries"
"Trust Fund Baby"
"Affirmation"
"Hey Hey [Without Greed]"
"Affirmation" video:
"Can't Hang" video:
"Trust Fund Baby" video: