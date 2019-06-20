SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Perform "Affirmation" At iHeartRadio Icons; Video

Last month, Sammy Hagar & The Circle celebrated their debut studio album, Space Between, with an exclusive performance at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, California. Watch the band perform the album cut, "Affirmation", below:

Previously posted videos of the band performing the Van Halen song "Right Here", and Hagar's "I Can't Drive 55", can be seen below:

Sammy Hagar & The Circle’s debut album of original material, Space Between, is available via BMG, and can be ordered here.

Space Between tracklisting:

"Devil Came to Philly"

"Full Circle Jam [Chump Change]"

"Can't Hang"

"Wide Open Space"

"Free Man"

"Bottom Line"

"No Worries"

"Trust Fund Baby"

"Affirmation"

"Hey Hey [Without Greed]"

"Affirmation" video:

"Can't Hang" video:

"Trust Fund Baby" video: