SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Perform "I Can't Drive 55" At iHeartRadio Icons; Video

Last month, Sammy Hagar & The Circle celebrated their debut studio album, Space Between with an exclusive performance at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, California. Check out this video of the band performing "I Can't Drive 55".

Sammy Hagar & The Circle’s debut album of original material, Space Between, is available via BMG, and can be ordered here.

Space Between tracklisting:

"Devil Came to Philly"

"Full Circle Jam [Chump Change]"

"Can't Hang"

"Wide Open Space"

"Free Man"

"Bottom Line"

"No Worries"

"Trust Fund Baby"

"Affirmation"

"Hey Hey [Without Greed]"

"Affirmation" video:

"Can't Hang" video:

"Trust Fund Baby" video: