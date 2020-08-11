SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Perform VAN HALEN's "Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do)" In Lockdown Sessions #9; Video

Sammy & The Circle have released their latest Lockdown Sessions video, this time performing Van Halen's "Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do)". Watch below.

Says Hagar: "When I heard that Kurt Cobain had taken his own life, the first thing I thought of was I wish I were there and could have saved him. The original title for these lyrics were “I want to show you what love can do," but because it was such a dark horrible thing I just couldn’t shine a light on it. So I changed the final line to “Don’t tell me what love can do."

"P.S. It was also the time of the breaking up of Van Halen, our last album and tour so it added a lot of emotion, negativity and pain in the original vocal performance which surfaced the second I started singing this song for the first time since 1995."

Sammy Hagar & The Circle will take the stage for the first time since the pandemic shut down the concert industry as the headliner of Rockin’ Fore The Kids at Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame on September 18. All funds raised will benefit the cancer-fighting efforts of Akron’s Children’s Hospital, MusiCares and local food banks. According to a press release, the event will “be produced according to all COVID-19 guidelines.”

The show will also feature the Ohio Weather Band, country music duo Brother Trouble and Ira Dean along with sports figures Jim McMahon, Bret Saberhagen, Larry Johnson and Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini.

LOPen Charity Events and the Mawaka Foundation are organizing the event, which will also include a celebrity golf tournament and silent auction. “The LOPen event is the perfect example of a caring community and a group of individuals who have organized an event that now spans 18 years and benefits hospitalized children being treated for cancer,” Bill Considine, CEO Emeritus of Akron Children’s Hospital, said in a statement. “I’ve witnessed first-hand the positive impact the LOPen event has had on our oncology programs and most importantly the children we are privileged to serve.”

Sammy Hagar & The Circle - which also features former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson - last played on February 7 at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. They were supposed to tour this summer with Night Ranger and Whitesnake, but the pandemic forced them to cancel those plans.

More at RollingStone.com.