SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Play VAN HALEN's "Right Now" In Lockdown Sessions #8; Video

Sammy & The Circle have released their latest Lockdown Sessions video, this time performing Van Halen's "Right Now". Watch below.

Says Hagar: "When I wrote this song with Eddie Van Halen over 30 years ago I had no idea it would be so relevant today."

#LetTheMusicDoTheTalking #StopTheViolence #GivePeaceAChance

Joining Hagar in The Circle is bassist Michael Anthony (Van Halen, Chickenfoot), drummer Jason Bonham (Black Country Communion, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening) and guitarist Vic Johnson (The Waboritas).

Back in January it was announced that Sammy Hagar & The Circle were joining forces with Whitesnake and Night Ranger, for a 30-city US tour due to kick off in July. As expected, the tour has been cancelled due to the ongong COVID-19 pandemic; Hagar made it official via social media with the following statement:

"The Sammy Hagar & The Circle Summer 2020 Tour has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We want our fans to know that ticket holders will be emailed directly from the ticketing company with their refund options, including a full refund, so please look out for their communication in the coming days.

We're disappointed that the current situation has forced us to make this call but our top priority is the health and safety of our entire circle which extends from the band to our touring family to the venue staff at every show and especially to our fans.

We can’t wait for the day when we’re safely on the other side of this and can hit the stage and celebrate with you again. Until then, stay safe and we’ll do our best to continue entertaining you with our Lockdown Sessions!"