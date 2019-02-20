SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Premiers "Trust Fund Baby" Music Video

Sammy Hagar & The Circle have released a video for "Trust Fund Baby", the first single from their upcoming debut album of original material, Space Between, which can be pre-ordered here and will be released on May 10th through BMG. Watch the clip below:

The band, comprised of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, will kick off their 23-city North American beginning on April 19th in Reno, NV and extending through June 7th in Chicago, IL. Rock greats Vince Neil and Night Ranger will join the tour as special guests on select dates of the tour. Get tickets here. Tour itinerary is listed below.

Every ticket purchased to the North American tour will include one (1) CD copy of the new album Space Between (The Lewiston, NY show at ArtPark is not part of this offer). In addition, a digital copy of Space Between will also be delivered to customers who redeem the CD. Ticket purchasers will receive instructions on how to redeem their copy that will be mailed to them on May 10th.

Pre-order the album Space Between now and receive an instant download of “Trust Fund Baby”. Fans can also watch a lyric video for the track, below.

Hagar explained, “The 10 songs on the ‘Space Between’ are not just a bunch of new songs grouped together on an album. They were sewn together conceptually for a complete mental, emotional and physical experience (kind of a Three Lock Box). Once I had the overall vision, the lyrics and music began to just flow through me.”

Space Between tracklisting:

"Devil Came to Philly"

"Full Circle Jam [Chump Change]"

"Can't Hang"

"Wide Open Space"

"Free Man"

"Bottom Line"

"No Worries"

"Trust Fund Baby"

"Affirmation"

"Hey Hey [Without Greed]"

"Trust Fund Baby" lyric video:

Tour dates:

April

19 - Grand Theatre - Reno, NV

20 - Concord Pavilion - Concord, CA

22 - Warnors Theatre - Fresno, CA

23 - Rabobank Theatre - Bakersfield, CA

26 - Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheatre - Laughlin, NV

27 - Route 66 Casino - Albuquerque, NM

30 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

May

1 - Smart Financial Centre - Sugar Land, TX

3 - Winstar Casino - Thackerville, OK

4 - Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino - Tulsa, OK

17 - Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater - Prior Lake, MN

18 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Maryland Heights, MO (with Vince Neil)

20 - Rose Music Center at The Heights - Huber Heights, OH (with Vince Neil)

22 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI (with Night Ranger)

23 - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn - Indianapolis, IN (with Night Ranger)

25 - XCite Center at Parx Casino - Bensalem, PA

26 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH (with Night Ranger)

28 - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA (with Night Ranger)

30 - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT (with Night Ranger)

31 - Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts - Vienna, VA (with Night Ranger)

June

4 - Artpark - Lewiston, NY (with Night Ranger)

5 - Highmark Stadium - Pittsburgh, PA (with Night Ranger)

7 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL (with Vince Neil)

With the upcoming release of Space Between, the band harnesses the depth of their artistic experiences and seminal collaborative sound with Hagar's prolific writing vein to produce an album that builds and explodes, song after song, around the concepts of money, greed, enlightenment and truth.

Formed in 2014, the acclaimed supergroup featuring Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, quickly established themselves as one of the most emphatic and exciting live acts on tour today, seamlessly ripping through career-spanning hits from Montrose, Van Halen, Sammy Hagar and The Waboritas and Led Zeppelin.

BMG signed a worldwide label deal with Sammy Hagar & The Circle for the new album, Space Between, and will also include select Hagar catalog titles.

(Photo - Leah Steiger)