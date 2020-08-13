SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE's September Concert At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Canceled

Sammy Hagar & The Circle were to take the stage for the first time since the pandemic shut down the concert industry as the headliner of Rockin’ Fore The Kids at Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame on September 18. However, Cleveland.com is now reporting that the concert isn’t happening after all.

Representatives for Hagar have confirmed that the performance has been canceled “due [to] city/state regulations on public gatherings.”

Hagar and his band were supposed to headline the annual fundraiser benefitting cancer treatment programs at Akron Children’s Hospital, plus charitable programs at MusiCares and local food banks. Event organizers The LOPen Charities and The Scott and Julie Mawaka Charitable Foundation have yet to respond to Cleveland.com about the cancellation and whether or not the concert will be rescheduled. Tickets for the show, which cost $250, were listed as sold out as of Thursday afternoon.

This marks the second Sammy Hagar and the Circle concert to be canceled in 2020. Hagar was scheduled to perform on August 12 at Blossom Music Center. However, that gig was also canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sammy & The Circle have released their latest Lockdown Sessions video, this time performing Van Halen's "Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do)". Watch below.

Says Hagar: "When I heard that Kurt Cobain had taken his own life, the first thing I thought of was I wish I were there and could have saved him. The original title for these lyrics were “I want to show you what love can do," but because it was such a dark horrible thing I just couldn’t shine a light on it. So I changed the final line to “Don’t tell me what love can do."

"P.S. It was also the time of the breaking up of Van Halen, our last album and tour so it added a lot of emotion, negativity and pain in the original vocal performance which surfaced the second I started singing this song for the first time since 1995."