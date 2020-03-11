SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Shows In South America Canceled Due To Escalation Of Coronavirus; Video Message

Sammy Hagar has released an important video message to Redheads in Chile and Brazil (see below).

The upcoming Sammy Hagar & The Circle shows in South America have been cancelled, due to the escalation of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The decision has been made along with the local promoters in order to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis.

If you have any questions regarding refunds contact the local promoter or any of their authorized point of sales where you purchased your ticket(s).

Sammy Hagar & The Circle, comprised of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson, are joining forces with Whitesnake, formed by former Deep Purple singer and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Coverdale with guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, drummer Tommy Aldridge, bassist Michael Devin and keyboardist Michele Luppi, for a 2020 summer tour featuring a setlist of some of the biggest hard-rocking hits of the past four decades.

The 30-city US tour will also feature special guest Night Ranger on all dates, delivering fans an incredible summer evening of music at some of the most scenic outdoor amphitheaters across the US.

Produced by Live Nation, the outing will kick off July 9 in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and make stops in Tampa, Cincinnati, Dallas, Phoenix and more, before wrapping September 20 in Chula Vista, CA at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

“I love some friendly competition on stage and that’s exactly what this is going to be,” said Sammy Hagar. “David and I have nothing but the highest respect for one another, but we would also like to blow the other guy off the stage! Add in Night Ranger and the fans will have one hell of a night of music.”

“The Red Rocker & The Snake??? OMG.. .I wanna see that show myself!!!,” said David Coverdale of Whitesnake. “I’m a big fan of Sammy Hagar, Michael, Vic & Jason... We’re gonna have a blast together !! See Y’All There, People!!!”

“Night Ranger is pumped to be on the tour with Sammy and Whitesnake. Night Ranger’s first tour was with Sammy, and the two Whitesnake guitarists Reb and Joel have both played in Night Ranger,” said Night Ranger. “This gives the tour and ‘The Circle’ even more meaning to us! You can still rock in America for sure.”

Tour dates:

July

9 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL

11 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds - Tampa, FL

14 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

15 - Coast Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - Raleigh, NC

18 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach, VA

19 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

22 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ

23 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

25 - Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Outdoor Venue - Salamanca, NY

26 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre - Wantagh, NY

August

7 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Maryland Heights, MO

8 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

11 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI

12 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

14 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL

15 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN

18 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY

19 - S&T Bank Music Park - Burgettstown, PA

21 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

22 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

September

2 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX

3 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX

6 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

8 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA

10 - USANA Amphitheatre - West Valley City, UT

13 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA

15 - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre - Ridgefield, WA

16 - White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA

18 - Toyota Amphitheatre - Wheatland, CA

20 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA