SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE To Perform Upcoming New Album In It's Entirety On Tour; Sammy Reveals First Details For Rock & Roll Road Trip Season 4 (Video)

Sammy Hagar has uploaded a new video, in which he reflects on 2018, and offers a taste of what's in store for 2019, including a new album from supergroup Sammy Hagar & The Circle (also featuring bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson), Season 4 of his program Rock & Roll Road Trip, and a new tequila. Watch below:

The Desert Classic PGA Tour golf event recently announced that rock bands Sammy Hagar & The Circle and Bad Company will headline the 2019 Concert Series after golf on Friday and Saturday evenings on the driving range at PGA West following the golf tournament.

The Desert Classic PGA TOUR golf event and the Desert Classic Concert Series will again provide fans with a week-long, festival-style entertainment event, bringing together amazing music, great local food and the world’s best golfers - all on one stage.

The Desert Classic will be played at the iconic PGA West Stadium, PGA West Nicklaus and La Quinta Country Club courses, January 17th - 20th. Phil Mickelson, the 43-time PGA Tour winner and World Golf Hall of Famer, will once again serve as tournament ambassador, competing against 155 of the best golfers in the world including defending champion Jon Rahm.

Kicking off the concert series on Friday night will be Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and former Van Halen lead singer Sammy Hagar and his supergroup The Circle. The band takes fans on a musical journey through rock history with a set list spanning hits from Montrose, Sammy’s solo career, Van Halen and with Bonham on board, even a few Led Zeppelin classics.

Rock supergroup Bad Company with legendary singer/songwriter, Paul Rodgers, will take the stage on Saturday night performing their chart-topping hits Bad Company, Can’t Get Enough, Feel Like Makin’ Love, Shooting Star and many more. The band includes original drummer Simon Kirke, guitarist Howard Leese and Todd Ronning on bass.

“We are excited to bring back our popular golf festival model again this year featuring exciting high energy music, great food, wine, beer, spirits, and world class PGA TOUR golf,” said Jeff Sanders, Executive Director of the Desert Classic and President of the Golf Event Division of Lagardère Sports, the global company that promotes and operates the event. “We are bringing back two nights of music for all to enjoy. The best way to have fun and cap off a great day at the Desert Classic is to rock’ to the hits performed by the legendary Sammy Hagar & The Circle on Friday and Bad Company on Saturday nights after golf.”

Daily tickets to the 60th Anniversary Desert Classic are only $30 and on sale now. All tickets include admission to the PGA TOUR golf tournament, Concert on the range after golf, the Vons Fan Pavilion on the 18th green, Casamigos Tequila Club 17 and Michelob Ultra Beers fore Birdies on the 16th green. There are no cover charges or upgraded tickets needed again this year for admission to the on-course hospitality venues or to attend the concerts.

For more event information and to buy tickets, visit Desert-Classic.com.