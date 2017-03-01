SAMMY HAGAR - This Is Sammy Hagar, Vol. 1 Track-By-Track Video #6 Streaming

Sammy Hagar recently launched a track-by-track video series in support of his album, This Is Sammy Hagar, Vol 1: When The Party Started, released in November 2016.

In the clip below, find out Sammy's inspiration for "Tropic Of Capricorn”:

Track 5:

Track 4:

Track 3:

Track 2:

Track 1:

Hagar recently uploaded a video discussing the album. Sammy proclaims this that this the best collection of songs he’s written since his Van Halen days.

“This CD is a collection of what I feel are the best songs I wrote post Van Halen that mostly didn't get a lot of mainstream attention. When I left Van Halen I formed the Wabos as an alternative to the superstar big-time, high-maintenance commercial world I had been living in since I joined Montrose in 1972.

“With the Wabos; Jesse Harms, David Lauser, Vic Johnson, Mona and myself, we locked ourselves in my basement studio. We rehearsed and recorded anything and everything I wrote. Along with Bob Daspit, and a few other engineer-friendly people, we produced and engineered ourselves on a new technical recording device called Pro Tools.

“I was not interested in the big recording industry machine, well known producers, or major label A&R people telling me what to do. In fact, when I finished some songs I ran them by my friends at major labels, they would all say “this is not what we want from Sammy Hagar”. And I would say “but THIS IS SAMMY HAGAR, this is who Sammy Hagar is today!” I was obviously changing into more of a lifestyle artist - some got it, some didn't.

“This is when the party started; I played hundreds, maybe thousands, of shows anywhere and everywhere without a set list and built a hard-core following of ‘Redheads’. They were really into what we were doing. The birthday bash in Cabo got to the point where thousands of people were sleeping on the streets to hang out with us, and live the life we were living. These are some of the special songs, and some of the special times in my musical life, that I want to share with you in this special collection.

“There's a lot of people I need to thank for these times. Musicians and crew members, business associates, Cabo Wabo staff, etc. There are way too many names to mention. So rather than take the chance of leaving someone out I just want to say thank you to all of you. You know who you are, and how you contributed to this very special time in my life.

"It's now that time again to see what's up around the bend. Always at your service.” - Sammy

“Sam I Am”:

Sammy Hagar’s Rock & Roll Road Trip is back for Season 2, coming March 5th on AXS.tv. A new sneak peek video for the new season can be found below.

Season 2 will follow Sammy as he travels the US to interview and jam with legendary artists including John Mellencamp, John Mayer, James Hetfield, Mick Fleetwood, Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick), Joe Satriani, Melissa Etheridge, Pat Monahan (Train), Toby Keith and more. Join Sammy again this season on AXS.TV as he journeys through San Francisco, Chicago, Maui, and many more cities in between!

“With season two of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, we give viewers the ultimate backstage pass as more of music’s biggest names open up about their lives, legacies, and passions outside of the industry. From classic rock to country, there is truly something here for everyone to enjoy - making this a must-see event for all true music enthusiasts and we’re thrilled to be partnering again with Mercury Insurance as sponsor of the popular series.” - Michele M. Dix, AXS TV’s senior vice president, programming and development.

Click here for the Season 2 schedule.