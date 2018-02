TMZ are reporting that Sammy Hagar has sold his island villa in Hawaii for for $3.3 million, the price the home was listed at.

Hagar owned the 3-bed, 2.5-bath Maui retreat for 22 years. The spot is reportedly where he wrote some of his hits, including "Mas Tequila" and "Halfway To Memphis".

