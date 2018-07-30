SAMMY HAGAR Uploads Brief Snippet Of New THE CIRCLE Album

Sammy Hagar has taken to Instagram where he recently shared a short video of him listening to a song from the upcoming first album of all-original material from The Circle, his supergroup also featuring bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson,

The Red Rocker used used the hashtags "#lastsongonrecord" and "#january", implying that the song previewed would be the final track on the as yet untitled album, and that it will be released in January 2019.





Sammy Hagar has announced his new High Tide Beach Party & Car Show, taking place in Huntington Beach, California on Saturday, October 6th.

Headlined by Sammy Hagar & The Circle featuring Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson plus special guests Joe Satriani, Vince Neil, REO Speedwagon, and more.

All the details and tickets at HighTideBeachParty.com. Check out an announcement video below: