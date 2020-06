On the latest episode of Sammy Hagar's Rock & Roll Road Trip, Sammy headed to the Hollywood Hills to meet up with Nuno Bettencourt and Gary Cherone of Extreme. The trio listened to new music from the band and did a poolside jam of The Who's "Won't Get Fooled Again".

Check out a deleted scene from the episode:

Says Hagar: "We'll be back with more episodes of Rock & Roll Road Trip this fall!"