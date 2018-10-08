SAMMY HAGAR’s Cabo Wabo Cantina To Open In Times Square

Cabo Wabo Cantina, the Mexican restaurant chain started by former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar, plans to open its first East Coast outpost in Times Square, New York, reports Nicholas Rizzi of Commercial Observer.

The eatery inked a 10-year lease for 8,300 square feet inside 725 Eighth Avenue between West 45th and West 46th Streets. The asking rent for the space was $400 per square foot and Cabo Wabo plans to open in spring 2019. Cabo Wabo is taking all five levels of the building.

