SAMMY HAGAR’s Rock And Roll Road Trip – Sneak Peek Of Shep Gordon Episode Streaming

This Sunday, July 30th on AXS TV, Sammy Hagar goes back to Maui, Hawaii and stops by "Supermensch" Uber Manager, Shep Gordon. Shep invites friends and family for dinner and enjoys tunes from Sammy and his friends (Mick Fleetwood, Willie K. & more)

The Season 2 schedule can be found here.

Sammy Hagar will turn 70 years old on October 13th. His 70th Birthday Bash will span four nights at the Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico: October 9th, 11th, 13th, and 14th. Ticketing registration for the random drawing opens July 12th at 10am PT at RedRocker.com and goes until July 18th at 6pm PT.

Ticketing will be similar to the last few years: to ensure the fairest opportunity to all Sammy fans and will be decided by a random selection. The ticket limit is 2 per night, per household and each show's drawing will performed independently of the other nights. This is what we have determined gives fans the fairest opportunity for tickets.

This means a single registration that specifies 2 tickets for all of October 9th, 11th, 13th and 14th will have equal chance of being selected in each night's drawing. Tickets cost $70 each ($1 x Sammy's age!).

Winners will be selected randomly on July 21st. Those selected will be notified via email, which will include links to complete the purchase. Payment will need to be completed by August 7th, otherwise tickets will be forfeited.

Any tickets not purchased by this deadline will be returned into a final pool of tickets that will be available in a traditional first-come, first serve, public on-sale date to be announced.

NO TICKET TRANSFERS ARE ALLOWED. All submissions will be verified and multiple entries are subject to having all registrations cancelled. Valid photo ID of the purchaser will be required to be shown at the venue.