SAMMY HAGAR’s Rock & Roll Road Trip - Deleted Scene Featuring CHEAP TRICK Guitarist RICK NIELSEN Now Streaming

Sammy Hagar’s Rock & Roll Road Trip is back for Season 2, following red rocker Sammy as he travels the US to interview and jam with legendary artists including John Mellencamp, John Mayer, James Hetfield, Mick Fleetwood, Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick), Joe Satriani, Melissa Etheridge, Pat Monahan (Train), Toby Keith and more.

Last Sunday (March 26th), Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen was the featured guest. A deleted scene from the episode can now be seen below.

“With season two of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, we give viewers the ultimate backstage pass as more of music’s biggest names open up about their lives, legacies, and passions outside of the industry. From classic rock to country, there is truly something here for everyone to enjoy - making this a must-see event for all true music enthusiasts and we’re thrilled to be partnering again with Mercury Insurance as sponsor of the popular series.” - Michele M. Dix, AXS TV’s senior vice president, programming and development.

