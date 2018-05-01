SAMMY HAGAR’s Rock & Roll Road Trip - Deleted Scene Featuring FOREIGNER Guitarist MICK JONES Streaming

On last Sunday's episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar (AXS TV), Sammy was joined by Foreigner legend Mick Jones. In this exclusive deleted scene, Sammy checks with Mick to find out how he was able to pull the impossible out of singers.

This Sunday, May 6th on Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar: Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford.

Hagar cruises across the country for even more candid conversations and unforgettable jam sessions with some of music's biggest names in season three of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, presented by Mercury Insurance.

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar is produced in-house by AXS TV. Sammy Hagar, Tom Consolo, Evan Haiman and Kari Hagar all serve as executive producers and the series is produced by Stephen Stormer.