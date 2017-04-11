SAMMY HAGAR’s Rock & Roll Road Trip - Deleted Scene Featuring MICK FLEETWOOD Now Streaming

Season 2 of Sammy Hagar’s Rock & Roll Road Trip is underway, following red rocker Sammy as he travels the US to interview and jam with legendary artists including John Mellencamp, John Mayer, James Hetfield, Mick Fleetwood, Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick), Joe Satriani, Melissa Etheridge, Pat Monahan (Train), Toby Keith and more.

Last Sunday, April 9th, Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood was the guest on the show. A deleted scene from the episode can now be seen below:

Head here for the Season 2 schedule.

