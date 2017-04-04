SAMMY HAGAR’s Rock & Roll Road Trip - Deleted Scene Featuring ZZ TOP’s BILLY F GIBBONS Now Streaming

Sammy Hagar’s Rock & Roll Road Trip is back for Season 2, following red rocker Sammy as he travels the US to interview and jam with legendary artists including John Mellencamp, John Mayer, James Hetfield, Mick Fleetwood, Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick), Joe Satriani, Melissa Etheridge, Pat Monahan (Train), Toby Keith and more.

In this deleted scene, Sammy and Billy F Gibbons of ZZ Top talk about the gorgeous gal Billy met as a young man who then 26 years later ended up becoming his wife.

The next episode airs on Sunday, April 9 at 9/8c on AXS TV, featuring Mick Fleetwood. Head here for the Season 2 schedule.