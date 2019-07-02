SAMMY HAGAR’s Rock & Roll Road Trip - Deleted Scene From High Tide Beach Party & Car Show Episode Streaming

Last night on Rock & Roll Road Trip, we witnessed a music festival Sammy Hagar style at the first annual High Tide Beach Party & Car Show. Vince Neil, Kevin Cronin, Eddie Trunk, Tre Cool and Eddie Money met up with Sammy at the beach along with 14,000 of their closest friends.

Watch a deleted scene, in which Sammy talks with Eddie Trunk about a dream come true, below:

If you missed the festivities, catch the re-airing this Wednesday, July 3 at 5:30 PM, PT on AXS.tv.

Next Sunday, tune in to watch chef, and good friend, Guy Fieri as he joins Sammy on his private jet for a jam at 20,000 feet. After catching up, they head to Jerome, Arizona to visit Maynard Keenan of Tool’s one of a kind winery to get a taste of his passion for food, wine and music.

