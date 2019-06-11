SAMMY HAGAR’s Rock & Roll Road Trip - Deleted Scene With JIMMIE JOHNSON Streaming

On last Sunday's episode of Sammy's Rock & Roll Road Trip, Sammy Hagar headed to the Charlotte Motor Speedway to meet up with Rich Hendrick and check out his epic car collection. Afterwards, he mets up with NASCAR superstar, Jimmie Johnson. A deleted scene featuring Johnson can now be seen below:

Catch’s Sammy’s Rock & Roll Road Trip Sunday's on AXStv.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle recently released a video for "Affirmation", featured on the band’s debut album of original material, Space Between. Watch below. Space Between is available via BMG, and can be ordered here.

Space Between tracklisting:

"Devil Came to Philly"

"Full Circle Jam [Chump Change]"

"Can't Hang"

"Wide Open Space"

"Free Man"

"Bottom Line"

"No Worries"

"Trust Fund Baby"

"Affirmation"

"Hey Hey [Without Greed]"

"Affirmation" video:

"Can't Hang" video:

"Trust Fund Baby" video: