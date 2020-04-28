SAMMY HAGAR’s Rock & Roll Road Trip; Deleted Scene With ROB THOMAS Streaming

Check out this week's deleted scene from Rock & Roll Road Trip where Sammy Hagar talks with Rob Thomas about his songwriting process.

This week on Rock & Roll Road Trip, Sammy Hagar heads to the ranch of Ted Nugent for a one-of-a-kind road trip. Ted takes Sammy on a wild 4 wheelin' ride and teaches him archery. The two then sit down in Ted's living room to discuss the classics and jam. The episode premieres May 3 on AXS TV. Watch a preview below:

See more of what you have to look forward to in Season 5, here. Season 5 airs at 8:30/7:30c every Sunday on AXS TV. Set your DVR here.