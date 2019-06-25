SAMMY HAGAR’s Rock & Roll Road Trip – Deleted Scenes With THE CIRCLE Streaming

June 25, 2019, 7 minutes ago

news hard rock sammy hagar

Last night (June 24th) on Rock & Roll Road Trip, Sammy Hagar took viewers behind the scenes to see what it takes to make a record with The Circle (Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson). The band guided audiences through the making of Space Between, Sammy’s new album. If you missed the special performance of one of their songs, catch the re-airing tomorrow, Wednesday, June 26th at 5:30 PM PT.

Find the Rock & Roll Road Trip program schedule at AXS.tv.



