SAMMY HAGAR’s Rock & Roll Road Trip Featuring JOURNEY Guitarist NEAL SCHON To Air This Sunday; Trailer Available

Journey guitarist Neal Schon sits down with Sammy Hagar in an all-new episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip airing Sunday, June 3rd at 9:00p.m. EST / 6:00p.m. PST on AXS TV. Schon opens up about the day he brought current Journey lead singer Arnel Pineda into the band in 2007, and discusses former Journey frontman Steve Perry’s upcoming album.

Def Leppard and Journey launched their co-headlining North American tour on Sunday, May 21st at XL Centre in Hartford, CT. In this new video from Associated Press, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Journey's Neal Schon discuss the trek.

Tour dates:

June

2 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

5 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

6 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

8 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

9 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

11 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

15 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

16 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

July

1 - Atlanta, GA - SunTrust Park

3 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

6 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

7 - North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena

9 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

11 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

13 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

14 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

16 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

18 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

19 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

21 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

23 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

25 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field

28 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

August

11 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

15 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

18 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

20 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

22 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

24 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

27 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

29 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

31 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

September

1 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

8 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

21 - San Francisco, CA - AT&T Park

23 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

28 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

29 - Seattle, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

October

1 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum