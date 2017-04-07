SAMMY HAGAR’s Rock & Roll Road Trip - New Sneak Peek Video Posted For This Sunday’s Episode With MICK FLEETWOOD

Sammy Hagar’s Rock & Roll Road Trip is back for Season 2, following red rocker Sammy as he travels the US to interview and jam with legendary artists including John Mellencamp, John Mayer, James Hetfield, Mick Fleetwood, Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick), Joe Satriani, Melissa Etheridge, Pat Monahan (Train), Toby Keith and more.

This Sunday, April 9th, Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood guests on the show. A new sneak peek video can be seen below:

