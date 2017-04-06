SAMMY HAGAR’s Rock & Roll Road Trip - Preview Of MICK FLEETWOOD Interview Posted

Sammy Hagar’s Rock & Roll Road Trip is back for Season 2, following red rocker Sammy as he travels the US to interview and jam with legendary artists including John Mellencamp, John Mayer, James Hetfield, Mick Fleetwood, Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick), Joe Satriani, Melissa Etheridge, Pat Monahan (Train), Toby Keith and more.

On Sunday, April 9th watch Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood on AXS TV's Rock And Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar. In the preview clip below, Hagar and Fleetwood discusses Fleetwood Mac's longevity and success since the release of their self-titled debut in 1968.

In the deleted scene below, Sammy and Billy F Gibbons of ZZ Top talk about the gorgeous gal Billy met as a young man who then 26 years later ended up becoming his wife.

Head here for the Season 2 schedule.