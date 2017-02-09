SAMMY HAGAR’s Rock & Roll Road Trip Season 2 Coming In March; Guests To Include JAMES HETFIELD, RICK NIELSEN, JOE SATRIANI And More; Video Trailer

Sammy Hagar’s Rock & Roll Road Trip is back for Season 2, coming March 5th on AXS.tv.

Season 2 will follow Sammy as he travels the US to interview and jam with legendary artists including John Mellencamp, John Mayer, James Hetfield, Mick Fleetwood, Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick), Joe Satriani, Melissa Etheridge, Pat Monahan (Train), Toby Keith and more. Join Sammy again this season on AXS.TV as he journeys through San Francisco, Chicago, Maui, and many more cities in between!

“With season two of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, we give viewers the ultimate backstage pass as more of music’s biggest names open up about their lives, legacies, and passions outside of the industry. From classic rock to country, there is truly something here for everyone to enjoy - making this a must-see event for all true music enthusiasts and we’re thrilled to be partnering again with Mercury Insurance as sponsor of the popular series.” - Michele M. Dix, AXS TV’s senior vice president, programming and development.

Visit here for the Season 2 schedule.





Sammy Hagar has been announced as a featured speaker at this year's South By Southwest (SXSW) Conference, taking place March 10th - 19th in Austin, Texas. Hagar will speak on Thursday, March 16th, at 2 PM.

Hype from SXSW: “For the last four decades, Sammy Hagar has been one of rock music’s most dynamic and prolific artists. From breaking into the industry with the seminal hard rock band Montrose, to a multiplatinum solo career. Hagar has also become a dedicated philanthropist, a two-time New York Times best-selling author and auspicious entrepreneur.”

More info here.