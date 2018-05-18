SAMMY HAGAR’s Rock & Roll Road Trip - Sneak Peek Of This Sunday's Cruisin’ With The Redheads Episode Featuring BAD COMPANY, TODD RUNDGREN

On this Sunday's episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar (AXS TV), join Sammy as he takes to the high seas on the Rock Legends Cruise, departing from Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Sammy takes the stage with Paul Rodgers and Bad Company as they perform one of their hit songs together, while cruising the deep blue sea with Todd Rundgren and other rock legends.

Check out a sneak peek below:

Hagar cruises across the country for even more candid conversations and unforgettable jam sessions with some of music's biggest names in season three of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, presented by Mercury Insurance.

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar is produced in-house by AXS TV. Sammy Hagar, Tom Consolo, Evan Haiman and Kari Hagar all serve as executive producers and the series is produced by Stephen Stormer.