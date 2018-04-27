SAMMY HAGAR’s Rock & Roll Road Trip - Sneak Peek Of This Sunday's Episode Featuring FOREIGNER Guitarist MICK JONES Streaming

On this Sunday's episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar (AXS TV), Sammy travels to Austin, TX, where he is joined by Foreigner legend Mick Jones at the Circuit of The Americas race track. Sammy and Mick race cars around the track and give an unforgettable performance of Foreigner’s hit “Dirty White Boy”. Check out a sneak peek below:

Hagar cruises across the country for even more candid conversations and unforgettable jam sessions with some of music's biggest names in season three of Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar, presented by Mercury Insurance.

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar is produced in-house by AXS TV. Sammy Hagar, Tom Consolo, Evan Haiman and Kari Hagar all serve as executive producers and the series is produced by Stephen Stormer.